Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

