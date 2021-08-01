Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

