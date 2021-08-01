Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

