Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 83,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the period.

ACWX opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

