Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 502.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $114.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

