Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.