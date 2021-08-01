Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8,169.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

