Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

