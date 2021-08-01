Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Shares of TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $349.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,500.92, a PEG ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

