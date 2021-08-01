Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,113,000 after acquiring an additional 143,317 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58.

