Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

