Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,048 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 114,812 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

