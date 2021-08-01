Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 86,475 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.86% of BurgerFi International worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 631,130 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,357 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFI stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

