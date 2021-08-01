Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

