Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

