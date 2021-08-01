Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,322 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $221.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

