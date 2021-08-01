Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,543 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.16% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

