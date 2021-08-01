Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.