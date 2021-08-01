Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 639,741 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,507.3% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 517,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 651.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 335,493 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,240,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.