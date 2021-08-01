Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74. Adyen has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $56.17.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

