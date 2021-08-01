AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

