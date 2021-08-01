AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22. AerCap has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. Analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

