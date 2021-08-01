Aergo 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.11 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Aergo has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $51.27 million and approximately $34.11 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00790650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039511 BTC.

About Aergo

AERGO is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

