Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is Havens Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Havens Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 6.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 417,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,370. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

