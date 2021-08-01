Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $57,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

AJRD opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

