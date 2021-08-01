Aeternity Price Up 6.3% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $35.02 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00031579 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023328 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,973,173 coins and its circulating supply is 341,152,230 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

