Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 568,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,916. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.