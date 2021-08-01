Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 721 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,371. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.91. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

