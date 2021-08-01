Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,997,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,382. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

