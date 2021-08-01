Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $403.15. 5,204,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

