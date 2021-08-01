Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $412.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $288.13 and a fifty-two week high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

