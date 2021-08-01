Affiance Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,557,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

