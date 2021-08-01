Affiance Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,835. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

