Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.69. 2,846,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $228.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

