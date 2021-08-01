Affiance Financial LLC Sells 6,178 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. 4,326,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,091. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.