Affiance Financial LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,259 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.