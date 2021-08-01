Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the period.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.