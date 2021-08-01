Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,720.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,574 shares of company stock worth $188,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

