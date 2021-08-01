AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASGLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of AGC stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. AGC has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

