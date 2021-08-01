Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.98.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $153.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

