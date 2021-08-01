Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agiliti stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

