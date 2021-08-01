Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.09. 1,220,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,216. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.06. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.