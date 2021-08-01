Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

