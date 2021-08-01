AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 755,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

