AidCoin (AID) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $70.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

