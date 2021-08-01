Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Achieves $21.86 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $21.86 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.45 or 0.06242034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.53 or 0.01316801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00353485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00125623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.00591222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00345473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00284481 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

