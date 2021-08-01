Aion (AION) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $60.48 million and $6.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.27 or 0.99849332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.01005901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00373733 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00397387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00068159 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,070,678 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

