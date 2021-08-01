Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in July

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

