Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post sales of $845.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.07 million and the highest is $849.17 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $173,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

