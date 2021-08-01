Akash Network Market Capitalization Hits $186.82 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $186.82 million and approximately $971,613.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006299 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,398.76 or 1.00320924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00834885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 150,132,885 coins and its circulating supply is 71,869,523 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

